9 thoughts on “Local news + your email inbox. They belong together.

1. Enter your email address in this form and hit “Subscribe.” It’s easier than it looks.

2. You’ll be asked to prove you’re a human by typing in five or six random letters. Click “Complete Subscription.”

3. One more thing: Check your inbox for a welcome email and click the confirmation link inside.

—

A little fine print down here

► We promise to use your e-mail address in the way you intended. By signing up, you are authorizing us to send our daily email. From time to time, we you may receive breaking news updates or a promotional email on behalf of an advertiser, but we will never sell or share your e-mail address with anyone else.

► Once you’ve signed up, make sure to look for the welcome/confirmation email in your inbox. If you do not receive it in a minute or two, it may have landed in your spam/junk mail folder. Look for it there.