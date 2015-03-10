Calendar | Central Texas Events

Sort Options
Please add this event to your calendar. Short Description
5K Run/Walk and Kids Fun Run
Saturday, October 31, 2015
River Ridge Parkway
San Marcos, Texas
Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) occurs in November and is a traditional cultural holiday that has been celebrated thro… See More
Mission
Fundraiser endeavor for Centro Cultural Hispano de San Marcos and Johnnie T. Rosales Memorial Scholarship. The Centro strives to preserve, develop, promote and celebrate the Hispanic arts culture, heritage and values, while the JTR Memorial Scholarship purpose is to provide scholarships every year to three deserving San Marcos graduating seniors pursuing post-high school education
Awards
45 total awards-= MANY chances to win!
Unique trophies for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd winners in the different age categories, top m… See More
Phone
+1 512-353-7519
diadelosmuertos5k@gmail.com
Please add the following to your calendar:
Pet Fest celebrates animals while benefitting PALS (a prevent a litter program). PALS is a non-profit organization dedicated to ending overpopulation and pet homelessness through educational and spay/neuter programs. This free and fun event occurs on October 21 at the San Marcos Plaza Park, 401 Hopkins Street. For a complete schedule please visit: http://www.PreventALitter.com/pet-fest.
The day will begin with opening ceremonies at 10 am, then at 10:30 there will be the Blessing of the Animals. There will be animal parades, live music, a silent auction, merchandise and food vendors, kids’ activities, arts and crafts, a pet costume contest, and a K9 demonstration. In addition, there will be a meet and greet the homeless pets from shelters and rescues who are waiting to be adopted. A donation of dry pet food would greatly be appreciated. This is a wonderful celebration of all pets; restrained animals with nice manners are invited to this event as well. All proceeds go directly to PALS, contributions are tax-deductible. To learn more go to: http://www.PreventALitter.com/pet-fest.