Recommended for you

FROM SUBMITTED REPORTS
The city of San Marcos is making preparations in case tropical weather in the Gulf of Mexico reaches our area and is urging residents to do the same.
The city is monitoring weather conditions and readying first responders and on-call personnel to for possible heavy rain or flooding. If needed, the city will activate its Emergency Operations Center and coordinatve closely with state and local agencies such as Hays County and state emergency and recoery agencies.
What residents need to do:
· Sign up for emergency notifications at www.sanmarcostx.gov/alerts. Watches, warnings, and location-specific evacuation information can be sent to your cell phone via voice, text and email.
· Monitor the weather on local media or the National Weather Service Austin at http://www.weather.gov/ewx/
· Follow the City’s social media and websites: emergency information will be posted at www.facebook.com/CityofSanMarcos, www.twitter.com/CityofSanMarcos
· Monitor the City’s websites: www.samarcostx.gov for the latest news and updates; and www.sanmarcostx.gov/smtxfloods for rumor control, flood preparation info, and detailed information about shelters and recovery.
· Prepare ahead of time: Disaster preparation tips and information are available at https://ready.gov/floodsEmail | Print