Recommended for you

FROM SUBMITTED REPORTS

A suspect in the sexual assault of a child in San Marcos will soon be included on the most wanted list of the U.S. Marshal’s Service.

The San Marcos Police Department is asking residents to be on the lookout for 57-year-old Jesus “Jesse” Delgado. Delgado most recently lived in Lockhart, but has ties to Mexico, Chicago, Waco and Houston. His identification has not been used in a border crossing, police said.

Police believe he may be in the Houston area with a friend, but there is a possibility he is still Central Texas.

Delgado has been described as a Latino man, about five feet, seven inches tall and 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He has a scar near his left eye and tattoos on both forearms.

Anyone who has information about him or his whereabouts is asked to call Det. Chris Tankersley with the San Marcos Police Department at 512-753-2130.