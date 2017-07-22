Recommended for you

FROM SUBMITTED REPORTS

A fox exhibiting unusual behavior in San Marcos has tested positive for rabies, the second such case in fewer than 30 days, city officials said.

The fox was found on July 19 near the 1400 block of Wonder World, the same general area of town where a dog was exposed to the illness after being attacked by a fox in late June. The first fox was to be infected with the skunk strain of rabies virus.

Animal control officers caution residents to be careful of any skunks in that area, specifically if they are showing abnormal behavior, as with any wildlife.

The city’s Animal Services officers urge residents to keep their pets up to date with their rabies vaccinations. Rabies vaccinations are required by state law and local ordinances. The vaccinations are good for one to three years depending on type.

Residents should talk to their veterinarian or visit a local office to ensure their pet is up to date.

Officers are warning the public not to touch or handle foxes because they can transmit rabies. Other common carriers in Central Texas are skunks, raccoons, bats and coyotes.

Wild animals and should never be handled as not all rabid animals appear sick. Anyone bitten by a fox or other wild animal should call the city’s Animal Services at 512-805-2655.

