Recommended for you

July 20th, 2017
Armed men rob payday loan store in San Marcos

FROM SUBMITTED REPORTS

San Marcos police are looking for two suspects in an aggravated robbery at a payday loan store Wednesday afternoon.

Police say two black men robbed the Advance America store at gunpoint, located at 909 Highway 80 #B, at 5:11 p.m. July 20.

Witnesses say one suspect was wearing a black shirt, beige shorts, and a camouflage hat. The second was wielding a black handgun and wearing a gray shirt with white undershirt and unknown color shorts.

An employee told police that suspects pointed the gun at her and told her she would be killed if she did not comply while she walked to the safe. The suspects made off with an undisclosed amount of money.

People with information on these suspects are asked to call Det. Patrick Aubrey at 512-753-2306.

Photos of the suspects, taken from surveillance video:

