Recommended for you

FROM SUBMITTED REPORTS

The San Marcos City Council has chosen Bert Lumbreras as the lone finalist for city manager, concluding a search that drew 55 applicants from 21 states.

“The city council, with input from staff and the community, unanimously agreed that Bert Lumbreras is the right person to work side-by-side with council and staff to lead our community,” said Mayor John Thomaides. “Lumbreras is a seasoned professional who understands the unique challenges and opportunities in San Marcos and has proven experience leading a dynamic team. The council agrees that he will bring both stability and innovation, and we are looking forward to working with him.”

Lumbreras has 35 years of local government experience and has served as the assistant city manager for the city of Austin since 2006. He previously served as assistant city manager for the city of Waco and as city manager in the cities of Uvalde, Alamo, Floresville and Dilley.

Lumbreras holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from Southwest Texas State University and is has earned the designation of Credentialed Manager from the International City/County Management Association.

“I have strong ties to San Marcos. I started my government career as an intern with the city of San Marcos while attending Southwest Texas State University,” Lumbreras said. “I’m looking forward to the opportunity to come full circle in my public service career in this leadership role and work with an active and vibrant community, a passionate city council and a talented staff.”

An executive session is scheduled for Tuesday evening to discuss contract details. Once contract terms are in place the City Council will confirm the appointment of Lumbreras during a City Council meeting.

The city’s previous city manager, Jared Miller, resigned in January to serve as city manager in Amarillo. Charles Daniels has served as interim city manager since late March.