San Marcos Mercury | Local News from San Marcos and Hays County, Texas

July 14th, 2017
Kyle police arrest suspect in Carl’s Jr. armed robbery

image
Email Email | Print Print --

FROM SUBMITTED REPORTS

Kyle police arrested Giancarlo Arman Perez, 18, of Kyle on July 12 as a suspect in an aggravated robbery that took place at Carl’s Jr. on July 11.

Giancarlo Arman Perez

Police Cpt. Pedro Hernandez said Perez allegedly entered the Carl’s Jr. restaurant at about 10:45 p.m. He brandished a handgun and was able to flee the establishment with an undetermined amount of cash. Police said witnesses saw the suspect leave on foot and no vehicle description was provided.

Hernandez said, “Officers on scene conducting the initial investigation confirmed the suspect’s identity through multiple investigative leads. On July 12, Perez turned himself into Kyle police headquarters.”

Perez was arrested and charged with theft, aggravated robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, deadly conduct and terroristic threats. He was booked into the Hays County jail.

Email Email | Print Print
--

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Not a MercuryPro client?

Get full access to the San Marcos Mercury, posthaste. Sign up here.

Weather

MERCURY MEDIA ON FACEBOOK

MERCURY MEDIA ON TWITTER

back-to-top
:)