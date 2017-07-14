Recommended for you

668 views
FROM SUBMITTED REPORTS
Kyle police arrested Giancarlo Arman Perez, 18, of Kyle on July 12 as a suspect in an aggravated robbery that took place at Carl’s Jr. on July 11.Police Cpt. Pedro Hernandez said Perez allegedly entered the Carl’s Jr. restaurant at about 10:45 p.m. He brandished a handgun and was able to flee the establishment with an undetermined amount of cash. Police said witnesses saw the suspect leave on foot and no vehicle description was provided.
Hernandez said, “Officers on scene conducting the initial investigation confirmed the suspect’s identity through multiple investigative leads. On July 12, Perez turned himself into Kyle police headquarters.”
Perez was arrested and charged with theft, aggravated robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, deadly conduct and terroristic threats. He was booked into the Hays County jail.Email | Print