Recommended for you

The San Marcos Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle traffic collision that killed a Seguin woman and injured her brother at at about 11:18 a.m. July 12 in the 1900 block Texas 123.

The driver, Eric Baldera, 18, of Seguin was transported by San Marcos/Hays County EMS to St. David’s South Austin Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The passenger, identified as his sister, Cassandra Baldera, 26, also of Seguin was more severely injured.

Life saving measures were attempted, and she was transported by San Marcos/Hays County EMS to Central Texas Medical Center in San Marcos. She was pronounced dead by Hays County Justice of the Peace Joann Prado at 1 p.m.

Members of the police department’s collision investigation team responded for a detailed investigation.

Based on preliminary evidence and witness accounts, investigators believe the vehicle, a black 2005 Chevrolet Malibu, driven by Mr. Baldera, was traveling southbound on Texas 123 when it began drifting to the left.

The vehicle crossed the opposing lanes of traffic just prior to the new Texas 123/Wonder World overpass, entered the ditch and traveled through a barbed wire fence before colliding with a large metal utility pole. It did not appear that Ms. Baldera was wearing her seatbelt, a city spokesperson said.

The cause of the collision and any potential criminal charges are still under investigation.

This is the fifth major traffic collision the collision investigation team has investigated this year and is the fourth traffic fatality of 2017 in San Marcos.