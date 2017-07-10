Recommended for you

FROM SUBMITTED REPORTS

The city is seeking help from the public identifying the person or people who spray-painted an historical cypress tree on Thompson’s Islands along the San Marcos River.

The damage was discovered July 1, and it is believed the offense took place sometime the week before, a city spokesperson said. The tree is estimated to be over 300 years old and it is one of the oldest and largest cypress trees in this section of the river.

The city’s arborist is assessing the damage to estimate the dollar amount and determine the best way to repair the tree.

“The park is closed to the public, and we’re asking people to not take action individually to try to take care of the graffiti. Certain types of cleaners or actions may do more harm than good to the tree.,” said Jeff Caldwell, the city’s Neighborhood Services director and city marshal.

Thompson’s Island Park will remain closed to the public for the time being and anyone found in the park is subject to a ticket or arrest for criminal trespass in addition to any other offense they may have committed. Canoeists, kayakers, and tubers may portage around the Capes’s Dam but may not stay on land for longer than is necessary to portage.

Stokes Park across the road is open and available for people to use.

People with information about the vandalism should call CrimeStoppers at 800-324-8477 or the city marshal’s office at 512-393-8480. CrimeStoppers will pay a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in this incident.