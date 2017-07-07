Recommended for you

FROM SUBMITTED REPORTS

The city of San Marcos is hosting a reception to allow residents to meet the five finalists for the city’s top job.

The event will be held on 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 13 at Dick’s Classic Garage, 120 Stagecoach Trail.

The community reception is part of a two-day assessment of the city manager finalists that includes interviews and city tours.

Keller-based Strategic Government Resources is assisting the city of San Marcos with the search process. The search included a candidate pool of 55 applications from candidates in 21 states. The applicant pool was narrowed down to the following finalists:

James Childers has 12 years of local government experience and is currently the assistant city manager for the city of Abilene, where he previously served as director of community services. He also served as the assistant director of code compliance and as a management development associate for the city of Dallas and as a human resource generalist for Flower Mound. Childers holds a master’s of public administration from the University of North Texas, and a bachelor’s degree in political science from Midwestern State University.

Robert Cowell is currently the deputy city manager for the city of Amarillo and has 22 years of local government experience. He also served as the executive director of planning and development services for the city of College Station, and as the planning division Manager and senior planner for Jefferson County, Missouri. Cowell is a visiting assistant professor of practice at Texas A&M University in the department of Landscape Architecture and Urban Planning. An ICMA Credentialed Manager and a certified urban planner, Cowell has a master’s degree in urban planning from the University of Tennessee and a bachelor’s degree in aeronautics from St. Louis University.

Bert Lumbreras has 35 years of local government experience and has served as the assistant city manager for the city of Austin since 2006. He previously served as assistant city manager for the city of Waco and as city manager in the Texas cities of Uvalde, Alamo, Floresville and Dilley.

Lumbreras holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from Southwest Texas State University.

Michael Marrero has been with the city of Odessa for 22 years and currently serves as deputy city manager. He previously held the positions of assistant city manager, director of community development, and program manager. Marrero holds a master’s degree in public administration from Sul Ross State University and a bachelor’s degree in Political Science from the University of Texas – Permian Basin.

Stephen Riley has 29 years of local government experience and currently serves as the town manager for Hilton Head Island, S.C., where he also served as director of community development. He previously served as city planner for the city of Beaufort, S.C. and planner for the Beaufort County Joint Planning Commission. He also worked as a planner for BRW Inc. in Minneapolis, Minn. An ICMA Credentialed Manager, Riley holds a master’s degree in urban and regional planning from the University of Iowa, and a bachelor’s degree in geography-urban studies from the University of Nebraska.