Recommended for you

FROM STAFF REPORTS
Final construction work on a new northbound Interstate 35 exit ramp at Yarrington Road will be completed Thursday night and the ramp will open to traffic Friday morning, a Texas Department of Transportation spokesperson said today.
Starting at 9 p.m. Thursday, crews will close a southbound outside lane between Burleson Street and Old U.S. 81 in Kyle.
The new northbound exit no. 210, located about a 1.6 miles south of Yarrington Road, will open by 5 a.m. Friday morning. The existing northbound exit north of RM 150 (Center Street) will remain permanently closed to traffic.
The ongoing $9 million ramp reversal project includes three new northbound ramps between the Blanco River in San Marcos and RM 150 (Center Street) in Kyle. The project also include closure of two existing ramps to “better accommodate the flow of traffic,” the TxDOT spokesperson said.
The contractor is Baytown-based Angel Brothers Enterprises Inc.
COVER PHOTO by MATTHEW RUTLEDGE. MERCURY ILLUSTRATION by BRAD ROLLINS.