Recommended for you

SLIDESHOW: [A] Wes Ferguson, author of the recent book, “The Blanco River.” [B] Cypress Creek, a tributary of the Blanco River, near Wimberley. PHOTO by DAVID HENSLEY
FROM STAFF REPORTS
WIMBERLEY — The San Marcos-based Meadows Center for Water and the Environment will co-sponsor a forum on the Blanco River and Onion Creek at the Wimberley Community Center, 14068 Ranch Road 12.
The forum, which will be held 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. July 13, covers the portion of the Blanco River in Blanco and Hays counties and the adjacent Onion Creek basin in the Blanco, Wimberley, Woodcreek and Dripping Springs areas. The forum is intended for a varied audience that includes property owners, elected officials and staff, ranchers, business owners, water and sewer utilities, groundwater conservation districts, master naturalists and conservancies.
Wes Ferguson’s recent book, “The Blanco River,” weaves neighbors stories along the river into a picture of a shared Blanco River-Onion Creek “neighborhood.”
People in these basins — an areas of a little over 1,000 square miles — face similar issues related to the area’s delicate karst geology, drought and floods. The area overlies the Trinity Aquifer, which feeds the picturesque Jacobs Well and Pleasant Valley springs.
9 a.m.: Meet and greet
10 a.m.: Presentations by hydrogeologist John Askworth, Texas Water Foundation chairman Carlos Rubinstein; and former Texas Water Development Board member Weir Labatt.
11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Lunch available for $10.
12:30 p.m.: Presenters will join a panel of representative Blanco River-Onion Creek basin neighbors to answer water-related questions from the audience. The forum will conclude at 2:30 p.m.
For information, visit the event website here. Also, you can contact David Glenn by email here or by phone at 512-557-3595.Email | Print