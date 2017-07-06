Recommended for you

96 views
FROM SUBMITTED REPORTS
Little Guys Movers’ San Marcos branch is throwing a party to release a new craft beer created in honor of the Denton-based company’s 25th year in business. The beer, called Little Guys Lifter, was developed by Audacity Brew House.
The party will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, July 7 at Louie’s Oyster House & Beer, 119 E. Hutchison St. in downtown San Marcos.
Little Guys Movers was founded in 1992 in Denton by co-owner Marcus Watson with a few friends and a few pickup trucks. The company now has 13 locations in seven states. Its San Marcos branch opened in 1997.
Guest ages 21 years and older will receive a free Little Guys Lifter custom pint glass with their first beer. For information, visit the event page on Facebook.