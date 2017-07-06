San Marcos Mercury | Local News from San Marcos and Hays County, Texas

July 6th, 2017
Louie’s to host anniversary beer release party for Little Guys Movers

image
Email Email | Print Print --

FROM SUBMITTED REPORTS

Little Guys Movers’ San Marcos branch is throwing a party to release a new craft beer created in honor of the Denton-based company’s 25th year in business. The beer, called Little Guys Lifter, was developed by Audacity Brew House.

The party will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, July 7 at Louie’s Oyster House & Beer, 119 E. Hutchison St. in downtown San Marcos.

Little Guys Movers was founded in 1992 in Denton by co-owner Marcus Watson with a few friends and a few pickup trucks. The company now has 13 locations in seven states. Its San Marcos branch opened in 1997.

Guest ages 21 years and older will receive a free Little Guys Lifter custom pint glass with their first beer. For information, visit the event page on Facebook.

Email Email | Print Print
--

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Not a MercuryPro client?

Get full access to the San Marcos Mercury, posthaste. Sign up here.

Weather

MERCURY MEDIA ON FACEBOOK

MERCURY MEDIA ON TWITTER

back-to-top
:)