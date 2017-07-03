Recommended for you

FROM SUBMITTED REPORTS

City water service will be cut to about 500 homes homes in eastern San Marcos for about nine hours starting at 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 12.

The schedule outage will affect areas in between the intersections of Posey and Coffee roads to the Southridge Estates neighborhood, located at Centerpoint Road and Pauls Drive.

Water will be turned off for overnight construction related to the new Trace subdivions starting at 9 p.m. July 12 and be turned back on by 6 a.m. Thursday, July 13, city officials said.

Once water service is restored to the affected areas, residents are urged to boil water prior to consumption or to use bottled water until water quality test results are received on July 14.

The boil water notice does not mean that the water will necessarily be contaminated, city officials said, but it urged as a precaution before low pressure in water lines during an extended period can lead to contamination.

Questions about the outage should be directed to the city’s Engineering and Capital Improvements office at 512-393-8130.