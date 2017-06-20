Recommended for you

FROM SUBMITTED REPORTS

A man was fatally shot and run over by his own car last night in San Marcos.

San Marcos police responded to what was initially reported as an auto-pedestrian accident at the Laundry Basket, 1525 Aquarena Springs Drive, at about 11:50 p.m. Monday and found Ryan Andrew Kincaid, 27, shot once in the chest and run over by a car.

The first officer on scene attempted first aid. San Marcos EMS and San Marcos Firefighters relieved the officer, but were unable to revive Kincaid. He was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Jo Anne Prado.

Witnesses told police that Kincaid and the suspect were in the parking lot of the laundromat when he was shot. Witnesses say the suspect took Kincaid’s car and ran over him as he was driving out of the parking lot.

Police have two people in custody and are questioning them about the homicide.

None of the people involved in this incident are San Marcos residents, police said. The incident has been turned over to the police department’s Criminal Investigations division.

This is the second homicide of 2017. On Feb. 9, Terrance Valentine II was shot during a drug deal at the Avenue Apartments, 1111 Avalon Ave.