Recommended for you

COVER: Texas Wiley (left) and Donald Harper.
FROM STAFF REPORTS
Hays County narcotics officers seized weapons and illegal drugs during a raid on a San Marcos area home on Friday.
Sheriff’s deputies and San Marcos police officers, as members of the Hays County Narcotics Taskforce or SWAT, executed a search warrant at a home in the 500 block of Martindale Road, sheriff’s spokesperson Lt. Dennis Gutierrez said in a press release this afternoon. Officers seized prescription drugs and street drugs that include cocaine, methamphetamine and psilocybin mushrooms.
Texas Ross Wiley, a 44-year-old San Marcos resident, is charged with three counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony; two counts of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, a first-degree felony; and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, a second-degree felony.
Wiley is being held at the Hays County jail with bail set at a total of $120,000.
Donald Wayne Harper, a 42-year-old San Marcos resident, is being held on parole violations without bail.Email | Print
