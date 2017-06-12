Recommended for you

San Marcos Mercury | Local News from San Marcos and Hays County, Texas

Two men arrested after drug raid east of San Marcos

COVER: Texas Wiley (left) and Donald Harper.

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Hays County narcotics officers seized weapons and illegal drugs during a raid on a San Marcos area home on Friday.

Sheriff’s deputies and San Marcos police officers, as members of the Hays County Narcotics Taskforce or SWAT, executed a search warrant at a home in the 500 block of Martindale Road, sheriff’s spokesperson Lt. Dennis Gutierrez said in a press release this afternoon. Officers seized prescription drugs and street drugs that include cocaine, methamphetamine and psilocybin mushrooms.

Texas Ross Wiley, a 44-year-old San Marcos resident, is charged with three counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony; two counts of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, a first-degree felony; and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, a second-degree felony.

Wiley is being held at the Hays County jail with bail set at a total of $120,000.

Donald Wayne Harper, a 42-year-old San Marcos resident, is being held on parole violations without bail.

