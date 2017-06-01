Recommended for you

FROM SUBMITTED REPORTS

San Marcos police have arrested three San Antonio men accused of burglarizing two hardware stores May 25 and another store June 1.

Police arrested Ulises Pompa Ochoa, 21; Jose Francisco Pompa, 22; and Alexandro Castillo, 22, at about 12:30 a.m. Thursday, June 1 after setting up surveillance at Elliot Electrical Supply, 1904 Dutton Drive.

“These arrests represent the strong teamwork that exists in the San Marcos Police Department,” police Cmdr. Kelly Earnest said. “These arrests are the culmination of the work of a tenacious detective who gathered information and the patrol officers who executed a surveillance plan and used excellent tactics for apprehension. When suspects like these are arrested, the community is a safer place to be.”

At 12:22 a.m., officers conducting the surveillance at Elliot Electrical Supply saw two passenger cars approach the store with their lights out. Four men left the vehicles, pried open the front door, and began removing items, including Yeti coolers and power tools, from the store.

Pompa Ochoa was arrested when officers converged on the burglars, but three fled into a nearby field. A K-9 officer found Jose Pompa and deployed his police dog, Diesel, when he was uncooperative and did not comply with officers’ commands. Medics later treated him for puncture injuries to the arm, and he declined treatment at the hospital.

Alexandro Castillo was hiding nearby and surrendered to police after seeing what happened to Jose Pompa. A Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter aided in the search.

All three men arrested have been charged with burglary of a building and evading arrest. Detectives are continuing to investigate other burglaries of hardware stores in San Antonio, New Braunfels, Pleasanton and San Marcos.

The fourth suspect escaped, and anyone with information on him is asked to call Det. Patrick Aubry at 512-753-2306.

CORRECTION 1:38 p.m. JUNE 1: One of the burglary suspects is named Ulises Pompa Ochoa, not Ochoa Ulises Pompa.