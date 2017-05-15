Recommended for you

COVER: Tarr, right, and defense attorney Billy McNabb.

Updates

Jury sentencing verdict in #TarrTrial: 20 years in prison. — San Marcos Mercury (@themercurynews) May 16, 2017

Judge polls jurors one-by-one at request of defense. Each says 20 years + $10,000 fine is their decision. #TarrTrial — San Marcos Mercury (@themercurynews) May 16, 2017

Robison (22 years on the bench): I’ve tried a lot of case and this was a very difficult case. #TarrTrial — San Marcos Mercury (@themercurynews) May 16, 2017

Robison: Trial by jury is the constitution's guarantee against Nazi- or Communist-style police state. Backbone of justice system. #TarrTrial — San Marcos Mercury (@themercurynews) May 16, 2017

Earlier

#TarrTrial jury has been deliberating sentence since about 11:30 am yesterday, about 10 hours depending on lunch and breaks. — San Marcos Mercury (@themercurynews) May 16, 2017

If jury is ultimately unable to reach decision on sentencing, mistrial would be declared in punishment phase of #TarrTrial — San Marcos Mercury (@themercurynews) May 16, 2017

Guilty verdicts would stand, #HaysCo DA says, but new jury would be chosen for a re-do on punishment phase of trial #TarrTrial — San Marcos Mercury (@themercurynews) May 16, 2017

None of that means this jury necessarily won't be able to reach consensus on sentencing. Just what happens if they do not. #TarrTrial — San Marcos Mercury (@themercurynews) May 16, 2017

Jury headed to a hotel for the night after being unable to reach a decision on a prison sentence in #TarrTrial. Deliberations resume tmrrw — San Marcos Mercury (@themercurynews) May 16, 2017

ORIGINAL STORY 12:22 p.m. MONDAY, MAY 15:

by BRAD ROLLINS

A jury retired behind closed doors late this morning to decide the punishment for Buda area real estate broker Jason Tarr, a lifelong Hays County resident convicted last week of murder and intoxication manslaughter for a fatal 2014 car wreck.

During closing arguments this morning, defense attorneys asked jurors to sentence Tarr to the minimum of five years in prison while prosecutors said at least 50 years is an appropriate punishment for causing the head-on collision that killed 60-year-old Nancy Sterling Dalton near Buda.

Hays County District Attorney Wes Mau told jurors to send a public statement that “here’s what you should expect if you commit this crime in Hays County because this is what Hays County juries do.”

Mau and Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Stalbaum repeatedly reminded the jury of Tarr’s three previous convictions for driving while intoxicated, but suggested jurors hand down a stiff penalty even if they do not believe Tarr will again endanger lives on the road. (During the guilt-or-innocence phase of the trial, jurors were told of only two of the convictions.)

The “price needs to be higher than anyone would be willing to pay. The cost is too high and the price also needs to be too high,” Mau said.

Defense attorneys Billy McNabb and Scot Courtney asked jurors to recall testimony from a succession of friends and colleagues who said Tarr was a conscientious mentor and generous philanthropist while building a real estate empire that included a major Keller Williams franchise in Buda and Kyle. They said a lighter sentence will allow Tarr to continue raising his nine-year-old son upon Tarr’s release from prison.

“What does it mean to that fellow?” Courtney asked as he held up a photo of Tarr’s son to the jury box.

Moreover, McNabb suggested that Tarr may devote the remainder of his life to warning others of the dangers of drinking and driving.

“There’s not a case more worthy of the minimum [sentence] than this case. … Jason’s destroyed financially. He’s never going to be able to restore his reputation and have any meaningful occupation ever again. Maybe this is his calling,” McNabb said.

Under the Texas Penal Code, the maximum sentence for first-degree felony murder is life in prison. Tarr will be eligible for parole after serving half of his sentence or 30 years, whichever is less.

The trial started May 1 with jury selection; the jury returned guilty verdicts on May 11.

The Mercury is at the courthouse awaiting the jury's sentence.

Live feed

