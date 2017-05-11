FROM STAFF REPORTS

Buda area real estate broker Jason Tarr has been found guilty of murder and intoxication manslaughter in the 2014 collision that killed 60-year-old Nancy Sterling Dalton.

A jury deliberated for about 7.5 hours before delivering their verdict this morning. Tarr could be sentenced to life in prison on the murder charge.

Hays County District Attorney Wes Mau delivers closing arguments for the prosecution:

Scot Courtney begins closing arguments for the defense:

Defense attorney George Scharmen:

Defense attorney Billy McNabb:

Assistant District attorney Jennifer Stalbaum:

Correction

9:30 p.m. FRIDAY, MAY 12: The story originally said Tarr could be sentenced to five to 99 years in prison on his murder conviction; the maximum sentence is life in prison.