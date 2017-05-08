Recommended for you

2519 views
FROM SUBMITTED REPORTS
This just in from Will Krueger, a spokesperson for State Sen. Judith Zaffirini:
The Texas Senate today passed Senate Bill (SB) 965 by Senator Judith Zaffirini, D-Laredo, which would help support law enforcement efforts to protect the San Marcos River and ensure public safety.
SB 965 would allow voters in counties along the river to approve the creation of water recreation safety zones where the counties could impose fees of up to $4 per person for rental of water recreation equipment, shuttle service or river ingress or egress service. The zones would be limited to areas adjacent to the river, and funding generated by the fees would be used to support additional law enforcement in the zones.
”Our goal is to enhance public safety and enjoyment of the San Marcos River, protect landowners’ private property rights and preserve the river’s natural beauty for future generations,” Senator Zaffirini said.
“We thank Lt. Governor Dan Patrick and his staff, Governor Greg Abbott’s staff, legislators, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, county officials, landowners, the San Marcos River Foundation, the Eyes of the San Marcos River, the Texas Wildlife Association, the League of Conservation Voters of Texas, the Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority, the Meadows Center for Water and the Environment at Texas State University and countless others who collaborated to address this issue.
“ Due to a lack of law enforcement resources, unincorporated areas along the San Marcos River attract persons who drink irresponsibly and engage in other reckless and unlawful behaviors. As a result there are frequent alcohol-related incidents on the river ranging from minor to catastrophic in nature. In 2014, for example, a 19-year-old drowned after a day of tubing and drinking alcohol with friends, and in 2016 a 21-year-old woman was charged with intoxication manslaughter after allegedly drinking while floating on the river and being involved in a car crash that killed a young husband and injured his pregnant wife, causing her to lose their unborn child. ”The San Marcos River should be safe, clean and enjoyable for all Texans who visit,” Senator Zaffirini said.
“Reckless and unlawful behavior recently is concentrated in unincorporated areas along the river where law enforcement resources are stretched thin. Our bill would help give law enforcement officers the resources they need to prevent additional tragedies and enforce existing laws such as those against trespassing, underage drinking and littering.”
Under SB 965, if a water recreation safety zone were approved by a county’s voters, the fee revenue collected by the county would be used specifically to employ or contract with additional peace officers to provide law enforcement in the zone.
Landowners along the river long have faced problems with excessive littering, trespassing, public intoxication, underage drinking and other drug and alcohol-related offenses. What’s more, local business owners testified repeatedly before the Texas Legislature that their businesses, including campgrounds, fly fishing guides and canoe and kayak rental services, have been damaged by the unruly and lewd behavior of intoxicated persons using the river. Trash, glass and debris in the river harm water quality and can pose a danger to humans and wildlife alike.
SB 965 now moves to the Texas House of Representatives for consideration, where it will be sponsored by Rep. John Cyrier, R-Lockhart.
“Law enforcement agencies have lacked the resources to address illegal activity on the river for far too long,” Senator Zaffirini said. “Accordingly, I hope that the Texas House of Representatives will pass this bill swiftly and send it to the governor’s desk as soon as possible.”
COVER: Tubers, kayakers and swimmers enjoy the San Marcos River between San Marcos and Martindale in June 2013. PHOTO by PATRICK LEWIS
Oh Jesus, I can’t wait to get harassed more by these peace officers. I see people litter in the river all the time, it’s the people tubing down, but the officers just harass people who hang on the bank. I can’t even play fetch with my dog in the river anymore, I’ve been told he always has to stay on leash even when swimming which in my opinion is insane! On a Monday, I can go down river of Rio Vista and pull out 50 cans from one tiny area, not to mention flip flops, sun glasses, clothes, still working on finding a go pro though. The people on the bank use the trash cans. Over behind the Woods apartment is even worse, are they gunna use any of the money to help clean that area up?
Just leave the river alone for Christ’s sake. More law enforcement is not necessary since river related incidents are rare. The river is an economic engine for San Marcos, bringing thousands of people to the city every year. The amount of people that don’t litter or partake in illegal behavior far outweigh the deviants. The addition of peace officers is an absolute joke.