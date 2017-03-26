Recommended for you

San Marcos Mercury | Local News from San Marcos and Hays County, Texas

March 26th, 2017
Man drowns while swimming in Guadalupe River in New Braunfels

image
COVER: Searchers look for a drowned man in the Guadalupe River at the 700 block of north Interstate 35. SAN MARCOS MERCURY PHOTO

FROM STAFF REPORTS

NEW BRAUNFELS — A 27-year-old man drowned this afternoon while swimming in the Guadalupe River near the Courtyard by Marriott hotel in New Braunfels.

At about 4:45 p.m. Sunday, the New Braunfels police and fire departments were called to the 700 block of north Interstate 35 for reports of a man who went under and did not resurface, a city spokesperson said. Witnesses said he successfully swam across the river; however, he apparently suffered a cramp and drowned while returning.

Crews immediately began searching the shore both upstream and downstream for signs of the man, and the fire department launched boats and deployed a dive team. He was found at about 6:30 p.m. near where he was last seen, the spokesperson said.

Authorities are not naming the man because his next-of-kin have not yet been notified. He was pronounced dead by Comal County Pct. 3 Justice of the Peace Mike Rust.

