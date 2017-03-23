Recommended for you

FROM SUBMITTED REPORTS

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a second incident in which a person driving a Chevrolet pickup truck attempted to pull over a vehicle east of Buda.

At about 12:15 a.m. today, a man was driving on FM 2001 near Satterwhite Road when the driver of the suspect pickup truck activated red and blue dashboard lights.

The complainant became concerned when the suspect took a long time to exit the pickup truck, Lt. Dennis Gutierrez said. The suspected exited the pickup “and shined a flashlight in a manner that the complainant took as a command to exit his vehicle. The complainant did not see any law enforcement markings on the pickup truck so he sped away,” Gutierrez said.

The suspect followed the complainant as he turned onto Goforth Road, but drove past and left the area when the complainant pulled in to the driveway of a residence.

The truck in this morning’s incident, a white or silver Chevrolet pickup truck with damage to the front left quarter panel, reportedly matched the description of the vehicle involved in another case of impersonating a public servant.

At about 11:44 p.m. March 16, a woman was driving with a friend on FM 2001 near Goforth Road when the suspect activated red and blue dashboard lights. When the woman pulled over, she saw a man emerge from the truck wearing all black before driving off.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information on this incident to call 512-393-7896 or to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-324-TIPS (8477).