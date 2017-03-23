by MOSES LEOS III

A Hays High sophomore has been identified as the victim in a fatal head-on collision that occurred along FM 2770 near Cement Plant Road outside of Buda on Wednesday.

In an email sent to Hays High parents, Hays CISD officials identified Brynn Aylor, 16, of Buda, as the victim in the accident. Aylor, according to the letter, was a member of the Hays Rebel softball team.

According to a Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) spokesperson, the accident occurred at 4:35 p.m. Wednesday and involved two vehicle.

Aylor, who was the driver of a Ford Mustang, was pronounced dead at the scene by Hays County Pct. 5 Justice of the Peace Scott Cary, who has ordered an autopsy.

Two females in a Ford Expedition were also injured in the accident. Both were transported to Brackenridge Hospital in Austin with serious injuries. Officials have not released the identity of the two females who were injured in the SUV.

Tim Savoy, Hays CISD public information officer, said crisis counselors will be at Hays High Thursday for students and staff.

“Students and staff will react in different ways to the loss of one of our school community members, some more intense than others,” Savoy said in the letter. “Traumatic events like the loss of a friend or peer can trigger emotional responses that may require counseling support.”

DPS officials continue to investigate the accident. This story is developing. We will provide updates as they become available.

Update

Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) officials have released the identities of two people who were injured in Wednesday’s fatal accident along FM 2770 near Buda.

Heather Colleen Wartenburg, 57, of Kyle, and Norah Elize Wartenburg, 16, of Kyle, were both transported to University Medical Center Brackenridge in Austin Wednesday. Heather Wartenburg is listed in serious condition and Norah Wartenburg is in stable condition, according to a DPS spokesperson.

According to a preliminary DPS crash report, Wednesday’s collision occurred roughly one mile south of Buda on FM 2770. The collision involved a 2009 Ford Mustang driven by Brynn Ashtyn Aylor, 16, of Buda, and a 1998 Ford Expedition driven by Heather Wartenburg.

The Mustang was traveling north on FM 2770 “likely at a high rate of speed” when it was passed by another car in a no passing zone prior to a curve, according to the report.

The Mustang lost control shortly after being passed. While negotiating the curve, the vehicle overcorrected and spun into the southbound lane of traffic. The Mustang was struck on the passenger side by the Expedition, which was traveling south on FM 2770. Both vehicles rested in the roadway, according to the DPS report.

According to a DPS spokesperson, the speed on the roadway is 55 miles per hour and the weather was clear and dry at the time of the collision.

The official detailed report has not been released at this time. DPS officials are still investigating.

MOSES LEOS III

reports for the Hays Free Press where this story was originally published. It is reprinted here through a news partnership between the Hays Free Press and the San Marcos Mercury.