Recommended for you

Fire ravages an affected building at the Champions Crossing Apartment complex in San Marcos. According to officials, no one was injured in the fire, which has been contained, but 12 people have been displaced. HAYS FREE PRESS PHOTO by SAMANTHA SMITH

FROM THE HAYS FREE PRESS

Fire crews continue to battle an active fire at the Champions Crossing Apartment complex, located near Yarrington Road in northern San Marcos, that has displaced 12 people, officials said.

Krysti Wyatt, city of San Marcos director of communications and intergovernmental relations, said no one was injured in the fire, which occurred around 1 p.m. Thursday.

Wyatt said the San Marcos Fire Department was called around 1:17 p.m. regarding the fire. When emergency crews arrived, they safely escorted affected residents away from the units, Wyatt said. She added crews cleared the area and ensured no one was around the affected building.

It is unknown at this time how many total apartment units were damaged as a result of the fire. Only one building suffered damage at the complex.

Wyatt said the New Braunfels Fire Department provided assistance in containing the fire. In addition, the San Marcos Hays County EMS, along with the Red Cross, were on standby to provide support for affected residents.

According to a post on the Hays CISD Facebook page, the San Marcos Police Department is not allowing district buses or other traffic to enter the area.

Hays CISD will keep affected students who normally ride the bus at their home campuses, the statement said. Parents will be able to pick up their students at their respective schools.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

SAMANTHA SMITH reports for the Hays Free Press where this story was originally published. It is reprinted here through a news partnership between the Hays Free Press and the San Marcos Mercury.