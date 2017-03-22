Recommended for you

FROM SUBMITTED REPORTS

The San Marcos City Council named Charles Daniels interim city manager Tuesday after an executive session. He will serve in that capacity until a permanent city manager is named.

“I am excited to come to San Marcos and help guide this outstanding organization during a time of transition,” Daniels said. “I’ve heard great things about this city, and I look forward to interacting with its residents, council and staff.”

Daniels retired from the City of Fort Worth in 2015 where he served as assistant city manager. He has also served as assistant city manager in Dallas and Waco, and was a managing director for the city of Garland.

The city has engaged Strategic Government Resources to search for candidates both for the interim city manager position and to search for a permanent city manager.

SGR conducting a nationwide search for candidates for the position, and has worked with the city of San Marcos in the past for city manager candidate searches.