Recommended for you

March 21st, 2017
Womens groups to host new Hays County elections administrator

Hays County Elections Administrator Jennifer Anderson will address a joint meeting next week of the Hays County Womens Political Caucus and the League of Women Voters of Hays County.

Jennifer Anderson

The meeting will be held 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 27 at the LBJ Museum of San Marcos, 131 N. Guadalupe St. downtown.

Anderson was chosen last year by the Hays County Elections Commission to replace Joyce Cowan, who retired Dec. 31 after 32 years. She is a former Wimberley school board president and longtime executive assistant to Hays County Pct. 3 Commissioner Will Conley.

One thought on “Womens groups to host new Hays County elections administrator

  1. When will Ms. Anderson address a public meeting discussing the investigation report of the botched 2016 election? A clip board and locked cabinet are not answers or solutions to the many issues with Hays County voting. For nine weeks, citizens have spoken at court demanding transparency and a public meeting. Her presentation to the court a few weeks ago falls well short of transparency.

