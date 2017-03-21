FROM SUBMITTED REPORTS

The city of San Marcos’ Planning & Development Services department will host a public open house noon to 6 p.m. March 22 at the San Marcos Rec Hall, 170 Charles Austin Drive, to discuss potential expansion of two historic districts.

The city council-appointed Historic Preservation Commission is considering a recommendation to the Planning and Zoning Commission and the City Council for the expansion of the existing Lindsey–Rogers and Hopkins Street districts. The Lindsey-Rogers district would be expanded to include the former Lamar Annex campus and surrounding areas.

The open house will be a come-and-go event and will provide an opportunity for the community to offer feedback on the proposed boundaries of the expansion prior to the scheduled public hearings.

A letter detailing the proposed historic district expansion and the Open House was mailed to all potentially affected property owners on March 10.

Download

Map of proposed expansion of San Marcos historical districts [pdf]