Recommended for you

by BRAD ROLLINS

City, county and state leaders celebrated the completion of a new overpass today at the heavily travelled Texas 123-Wonder World Drive intersection in eastern San Marcos.

The project includes a four-lane bridge on Texas 123 over Wonder World Drive (Ranch Road 12) as well as two-lane frontage roads and widened shoulders. Sidewalks under the bridge provide a pedestrian connection.

The new bridge was completed in March, about four months ahead of schedule, by San Marcos-based Hunter Industries Ltd. Construction is estimated to cost $11.6 million.

“I can’t believe you got this thing done as quickly as you did. To the people around here, it seems like forever. But we know in the real world of construction, you did a great job in a great amount of time,” Hays County Judge Bert Cobb said at this morning’s ribbon-cutting ceremony. “The future of San Marcos is bright. Our only enemy is ourselves.”

San Marcos Mayor John Thomaides said the overpass will help facilitate development on the east side of own, which successive city councils have designated as a preferred area for new development because it lies outside the Edwards Aquifer recharge zone.

“The fact that the county and the city are all on the same page in providing such infrastructure in our community is a very big deal. When I look behind me at this bridge, I obviously see improvements that are going to make this roadway safer and traffic flow better. I also see innovation, the expansion of commercial activities and industries,” Thomaides said.

Hays County Pct. 3 Commissioner Will Conley, who also chairs the regional Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization, said the overpass is an element of countywide infrastructure plan that includes construction of FM 110, an eastern loop around San Marcos.

“There is a big picture here and we are slowly but surely implementing that vision,” Conley said.