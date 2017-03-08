Recommended for you

9:59 p.m. MARCH 8: 911 service has been restored for AT&T mobile customers.

This just in from Hays County spokesperson Laureen Chernow:

Until further notice, residents and visitors to Hays County using AT&T mobile service should call 512-393-7896 if they need emergency assistance. This number reaches the Hays County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center. ATT&T has advised that there is a nationwide outage that prevents persons using their service from connecting with 9-1-1. The caller will hear the phone ringing, but the call is not actually going through. That’s 512-393-7896 until further notice for emergencies within Hays County.