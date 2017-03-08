San Marcos Mercury | Local News from San Marcos and Hays County, Texas

March 8th, 2017
Nationwide AT&T mobile outage impacting 911 in Hays County

image
Email Email | Print Print --

Update

9:59 p.m. MARCH 8: 911 service has been restored for AT&T mobile customers.

Earlier

FROM SUBMITTED REPORTS

This just in from Hays County spokesperson Laureen Chernow:

Until further notice, residents and visitors to Hays County using AT&T mobile service should call 512-393-7896 if they need emergency assistance. This number reaches the Hays County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center. ATT&T has advised that there is a nationwide outage that prevents persons using their service from connecting with 9-1-1. The caller will hear the phone ringing, but the call is not actually going through. That’s 512-393-7896 until further notice for emergencies within Hays County.

Email Email | Print Print
--

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

updated-crawfish-boil-300x250px-031117A

Not a MercuryPro client?

Get full access to the San Marcos Mercury, posthaste. Sign up here.

Weather

MERCURY MEDIA ON FACEBOOK

MERCURY MEDIA ON TWITTER

back-to-top
:)