Recommended for you

FROM STAFF REPORTS

DRIPPING SPRINGS — Hays County sheriff’s deputies are looking for a 30-year-old shooting suspect they say is armed and considered to be dangerous.

At about 4:23 p.m. today, deputies responding to a 911 call found a 26-year-old man wounded by a gunshot in the 28000 block of Ranch Road 12 in Dripping Springs near Founders Memorial Park, Lt. Dennis Gutierrez said.

The suspect, Grosbin A. Sabillon, had left the scene of the shooting when deputies arrived, driving a 2006 Red Dodge four-door pickup truck with tinted windows. He is 160 pounds with black hair, brown eyes, medium skin tone and no visible tattoos, Gutierrez said.

Sabillon shot the other man following an argument, Gutierrez said, but did not elaborate on the circumstances. Sabillon is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

The victim, who authorities have not yet publicly named, was conscious and breathing when he was taken to an Austin hospital. Gutierrez said the victim’s injuries are non-life threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 512-393-7896 and ask for the criminal investigations division or the Hays County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-324-TIPS (8477).