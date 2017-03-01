Recommended for you

FROM SUBMITTED REPORTS

Two men have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in San Marcos last month.

Devin Lamonte Bethea, 20, arrested on Feb. 13 in Missouri City, Texas and charged with failure to report a felony and Damien Douglas Harris, 30, was arrested on Feb. 28 in Missouri City, Texas and charged with murder.

Officers responded to the Avenue at San Marcos apartments, 1111 Avalon, just before 9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9 after receiving a call about a man who had been shot inside an apartment.

When officers arrived, the victim, 21-year-old Terrance Valentine II, was found deceased from a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Joanne Prado.

Several witnesses were present and told police the victim and another man became involved in an argument during a drug transaction. The argument escalated when both individuals produced handguns, and the victim was shot by the other individual.

The suspect and one other man fled the apartment. Witnesses described the suspect as a black male, about six feet tall, with light skin and a fade-type haircut.

San Marcos police traced the suspects to Missouri City and coordinated with that city’s police department to make the arrests.

San Marcos police continue the investigation, and additional charges may be forthcoming for Bethea and Harris. Because of the active investigation, police are not releasing any more information on the arrests or the suspects.

The family of the deceased has been notified of the arrests.