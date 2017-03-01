FROM SUBMITTED REPORTS

Texas State University’s Opera Theatre will present Mozart’s “The Marriage of Figaro” Thursday, March 2 through Sunday, March 5.

The opera will be staged at 7:30 p.m. March 2-4, with a matinee production 2 p.m. March 5. All performances will be held in the Performing Arts Center.

Considered among the best operas ever written, “The Marriage of Figaro” tells the loves story of Susanna and Figaro over the course of one day. The comedic opera features some of opera’s most famous melodies and characters.

Mozart’s sparkling comic masterpiece is the story of one madcap day where people’s follies are exposed for all to see and laugh at, concluding with one of opera’s greatest scenes of forgiveness and reconciliation.

Tickets are available online here. Individual tickets start at $15 for adults and $8 for students, military personnel and seniors. There will be an additional $2 processing fee for tickets purchased online or at the window.

