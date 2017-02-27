Recommended for you

FROM SUBMITTED REPORTS

The Wal-Mart store in San Marcos was evacuated Monday morning after a bomb threat was called in to the store’s office.

No bomb was found after a series of sweeps by first responders and store employees, and the store reopened an hour later, city spokesperson Kristi Wyatt said.

The threat was called in at 9:13 a.m. The store was evacuated and all entrances closed while San Marcos police and firefighters conducted a sweep of the store to look for a potential bomb, Wyatt said.

After first responders found no evidence of a bomb, employees were allowed back inside and were asked to look in their departments for anything suspicious. At 10 a.m., the store was reopened and customers allowed back in, Wyatt said.

The San Marcos fire marshal’s office is investigating who made the bomb threat. The store is located at 1015 Texas 80.

