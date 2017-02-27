Recommended for you

FROM SUBMITTED REPORTS

A San Marcos man was fatally struck by a car as he was walking in the access road of Interstate 35 early Sunday morning.

Emanuel Rivas, 27, was struck by a vehicle that had been traveling southbound on the west access road near mile marker 208 near Yarrington Road, city spokesperson Trey Hatt said. He was found at 2:12 a.m. Sunday when San Marcos police, firefighters and EMS responded to a reported accident on the road.

Investigators found that Rivas was walking in the roadway, and the driver of the vehicle did not see Rivas until it was too late to avoid striking him, Hatt said.

Paramedics were unable to revive Rivas. He was pronounced dead on scene by Hays County Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Beth Smith and was taken to Central Texas Autopsy in Lockhart, Hatt said.

Rivas’ next-of-kin live in Houston and were notified Sunday morning.