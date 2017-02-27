Recommended for you

FROM SUBMITTED REPORTS

An exhibit featuring war memorabilia collected by the veteran population at Texas State University has been put on show on the first floor of the Alkek Library.

The exhibit, titled “Memories from My Duffel Bag,” will be in place until March 26. It is free and open to the public.

As part of the 2016-17 Common Experience theme, “A Century of Conflict: Dialogues on the U.S. Experience of War since 1917,” the exhibit tells the stories of veterans and current service members among the Texas State faculty, staff and student body.

The exhibit displays personal mementos from the veterans’ and service members’ time in the military, including photos, uniforms, diaries, medals and other items. The goal of the exhibit is provide a deeper understanding of military service, while inspiring further discussion and research.

The exhibit was spearheaded by university seminar lecturer Dana Holmes. Carl Van Aacken, lab coordinator for the Student Learning Assistance Center (SLAC) and co-director of Tutor Corps, co-curated the exhibit. Senior lecturer Twister Marquiss provided additional support.

The exhibit is sponsored by Common Experience, University Seminar, Veterans Alliance of Texas State, Tutor Corps, SLAC and The Wittliff Collections.