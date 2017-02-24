Recommended for you

San Marcos Mercury | Local News from San Marcos and Hays County, Texas

February 24th, 2017
Student robbed at gunpoint at Texas State’s Bobcat Village apartments

FROM SUBMITTED REPORTS

Texas State University and San Marcos police are looking for four men who robbed a student at gunpoint at the on-campus Bobcat Village apartments, 1301 Aquarena Springs Drive.

At about 7 p.m. Thursday, the suspects broke into an apartment unit, took “several items” and fled in an unknown direction, university police said. The suspects are described as four black men, one with dreadlocks and another with a red t-shirt pulled over his face, police said.

University police ask anyone with information to call the department’s non-emergency number at 512-245-2805.

