Recommended for you

by BRAD ROLLINS

Hays County election workers failed to count 1,816 votes cast in last November’s general election as a result of “preventable human error,” the county’s new elections administrator said on Monday.

Announcing the results of an internal investigation with a written statement released late this afternoon, Hays County Elections Administrator Jennifer Anderson said a central data storage device, called a mobile ballot box, was replaced during early voting at the Hays County Government Center on Oct. 25. Votes recorded on the device were not tabulated as part of results announced on election night and canvassed later by the Hays County Commissioners Court, Anderson said.

“Normally, when a piece of equipment is taken offline in the middle of an election it is quarantined and held for tallying. This particular MBB, evidently, was not quarantined or processed properly. It was set aside and was never tallied as part of the Nov. 8 election contest,” Anderson said.

The uncounted votes did not change the outcome of any elections except a handful of ballot propositions for the Anthem Municipal Utility District near Kyle, Anderson said.

The missing mobile ballot box contained 1,816 votes for various races and propositions in Hays County, Anderson said in the statement. The statement did not say how many individual voters were impacted; the San Marcos Mercury has requested additional information about the election results.

Anderson, who replaced retiring former election administrator Joyce Cowan on Jan. 1, said she has implemented “administrative protocols” to prevent the lapse from happening again.

“My hope is that by sharing this information it will not injure, but instill faith in the reputation of the Hays County election process. My office strives to conduct elections with the utmost accuracy and efficiency. When issues are brought forth, I will investigate and make adjustments, if they are warranted,” Anderson said.

Here is the full text of her statement: