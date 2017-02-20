Recommended for you

FROM SUBMITTED REPORTS

The Hays County Emergency Management Office is seeking information about the storms that brought high winds, hail, lightning and heavy rain to much of Hays County on Sunday night and Monday morning.

“One of the ways we get accurate historical data on storms, their paths and the damage they cause is from reports from homeowners and business owners about any damage to their property,” said Emergency Management Coordinator Kharley Smith said. “If your property sustained damage – fences or trees down, shingles missing, sheds damaged, lightning strike, windshields or windows broken, rain damage – it would be helpful for us to know about it so we can accurately track the storm’s path.”

Reporting damage to emergency management is a voluntary activity and is not a substitute for reporting damage to your insurance agency, Smith said. She said that a request for assistance from state or federal agencies is not anticipated.

To report your damage, send an email with your name, address of the damaged property, the time the damage occurred and the types of damage to this email address.