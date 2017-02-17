Recommended for you

FROM SUBMITTED REPORTS

KYLE — About 150 students walked out of Lehman High School and marched along city streets on Friday in protest of U.S. immigration policy.

Carrying a Mexican flag and picket signs, the group marched from the school to the Kyle Parkway overpass at Interstate 35 and then back to the school, a distance of about three miles. Students left the building at about 2:30 p.m. and returned about an hour later, said Tim Savoy, the Hays school district spokesperson.

School staff did not interfere with students who joined the protest and the Kyle Police Department escorted students after they left campus, the spokesperson said.

“From one perspective, the district understands the current political climate in the country and can appreciate that some students feel compelled to exercise their constitutional rights to free speech and expression, [but] the district must also recognize the right of other students to have a disruption-free environment and protected classroom instruction time,” Savoy said.

District and school officials are deciding their response to the protest. Students who participated in the protest will receive and unexcused absence for the classes they missed, which could affect their eligibility to be exempt from final exams, Savoy said. They could also face in-school suspension for a “brief period,” Savoy said.

Here is Savoy’s full statement: