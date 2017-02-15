Recommended for you

0 views
FROM STAFF REPORTS
A bomb squad exploded a “suspicious device” found this afternoon at a San Marcos park, but officials say it turned out not to be explosive.
At 6:23 p.m., hikers reported what they thought might be a bomb on Blue Stem trail nearest the Spring Lake Natural Area’s Lime Kiln Road entrance, a city spokesperson said. San Marcos police were not immediately able to determine if the object posed a danger and called for assistance from the Austin Police Department bomb squad, the spokesperson said.
At 8:37 p.m., officers exploded the device, determining that it was not a bomb, the spokesperson said.