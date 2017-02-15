San Marcos Mercury | Local News from San Marcos and Hays County, Texas

February 15th, 2017
Bomb squad explodes ‘suspicious device’ in San Marcos park

image
Email Email | Print Print --

FROM STAFF REPORTS

A bomb squad exploded a “suspicious device” found this afternoon at a San Marcos park, but officials say it turned out not to be explosive.

At 6:23 p.m., hikers reported what they thought might be a bomb on Blue Stem trail nearest the Spring Lake Natural Area’s Lime Kiln Road entrance, a city spokesperson said. San Marcos police were not immediately able to determine if the object posed a danger and called for assistance from the Austin Police Department bomb squad, the spokesperson said.

At 8:37 p.m., officers exploded the device, determining that it was not a bomb, the spokesperson said.

Email Email | Print Print
--

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

updated-crawfish-boil-300x250px-021817b

Not a MercuryPro client?

Get full access to the San Marcos Mercury, posthaste. Sign up here.

Weather

MERCURY MEDIA ON FACEBOOK

MERCURY MEDIA ON TWITTER

back-to-top
:)