Recommended for you

FROM STAFF AND SUBMITTED REPORTS
Union Pacific Rail Road will post flaggers at street crossings across San Marcos on Wednesday and Thursday in case gates malfunction during installation of a new railroad crossing on Post Road.
Part of ongoing construction of the Aquarena Springs (Loop 82) overpass, the new crossing installation is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. Feb. 15 and be completed by 1:30 p.m. Feb. 16.
The work is not expected to affect drivers elsewhere in the city, but the railroad company is dispatching personnel, as a precaution, to the crossings between Uhland Road and Wonder World Drive (Ranch Road 12).
