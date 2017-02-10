Recommended for you

624 views
FROM STAFF REPORTS
NEAR WIMBERLEY — A Wimberley area man has been charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of his wife on Thursday at their home in western Hays County.
Jimmy Lee Rhodes, 68, confessed to detectives that he killed his wife, Christina Pollock Anderson, said Lt. Dennis Gutierrez, the Hays County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.
At about 4:45 p.m. Feb. 9, Anderson called 911 and said “her husband was out of control and that she needed help from law enforcement,” Gutierrez said. The call was cut short and deputies who arrived at the home on Cripple Creek Court found her dead inside.
Initial reports from the sheriff’s office said Rhodes was standing in the front yard with a gun when deputies arrived. However, Gutierrez said today that Rhodes was inside the house and complied with deputies’ orders to exit the house.
Rhodes was taken to the Hays County jail where he was formally charged with murder at 12:41 a.m. today, Gutierrez said. He is being held on bail set at $750,000 by Hays County Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace Joanne Prado.
Rhodes has no previous criminal history, Gutierrez said.Email | Print