Recommended for you

1602 views
FROM SUBMITTED REPORTS
The San Marcos Police Department is investigating a homicide occurring at an apartment complex yesterday evening.
Officers responded to the Avenue at San Marcos apartments, 1111 Avalon, just before 9 p.m. Thursday after receiving a call about a man who had been shot inside an apartment, a city spokesperson said.
When officers arrived, the victim, Terrance Valentine II, 21, was found dead from a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Joanne Prado.
Several witnesses were present and told police the victim and another man became involved in an argument during a drug transaction, the spokesperson said. The argument escalated when both individuals produced handguns, and the victim was shot by the other individual, the spokesperson said.
The suspect and one other man fled the apartment and have not yet been located, the spokesperson said. Witnesses described the suspect as a black male, about six feet tall, with light skin and a fade-type haircut.
Police do not believe there is a threat to the general public related to this incident. This is the city’s first homicide of the year.Email | Print