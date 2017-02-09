Recommended for you

1857 views
FROM STAFF REPORTS
NEAR WIMBERLEY — Hays County sheriff’s detectives are investigating a woman’s death at her home in the Woodcreek North subdivision this afternoon, moments after her emergency call for help was cut short.
At about 4:45 p.m. Thursday, the woman called 911 to report that “her husband was out of control and that she needed help from law enforcement. The caller was disconnected and return call attempts by Hays County sheriff’s 911 dispatchers were unsuccessful in establishing a reconnection,” Lt. Dennis Gutierrez said.
When deputies arrived at the address, a 68-year-old man, armed with a gun, was standing the front yard. After the man was disarmed, he told deputies that his wife was inside the house, where deputies found her dead, Gutierrez said.
Sheriff's office detectives and crime scene investigators are at the scene, Gutierrez said. The "case and manner of the woman's death has yet to be determined," Gutierrez said.