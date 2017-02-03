Recommended for you

FROM SUBMITTED REPORTS

San Marcos police have arrested five Houston men accused of an early morning burglary at a pharmacy and medical supply distribution center in San Marcos.

The suspects are James Edward Jackson, 25; Calvin Louis Clayton, 40; Tyrone Donnell Anderson, 41; Darion Marlon Williams, 24; and Antoine Sharod Benson, 34.

At about 3:52 a.m., SMPD officers were dispatched to Med Park Pharmacy, 2004 Medical Parkway, for a burglar alarm, a city spokesperson said. The first officer arrived and located a suspicious vehicle that was running and a piece of cloth obscuring the license plate. Other responding officers discovered that the business had been burglarized and that a safe had been removed from the interior of the building.

Officers quickly set up a perimeter and over the course of several hours of searching, the five suspects were arrested. Most were located in the Broadway Street area. One was located by a canine officer and his canine, Argus, in the field behind the Hays County Justice Center. Another was located by a motor officer who was conducting a traffic stop in the area around 7:20 a.m., the spokesperson said.

“There was incredible teamwork involved,” said assistant police chief Bob Klett. “With multiple suspects all running in different directions, it took the efforts of multiple shifts, along with our partners at Texas State UPD, to work together across this wide geographic area. Our specialized units such as K-9, motors, and criminal investigations also played very important roles in this case, for which I am very grateful. The San Marcos Fire Department also assisted with helping to provide roof access to the business.”

All of the suspects have Houston addresses, and several are confirmed gang members, the spokesperson said. Multiple items of evidence were recovered, and video surveillance footage has been obtained. The vehicle was registered to one of the arrestees.

This is the second burglary of this business this year. The previous burglary occurred on Jan. 17 and prescription drugs were taken. Witnesses reported descriptions of the suspects and their vehicle to responding officers.

Interviews are underway to determine whether these individuals are also connected to the previous burglary, the city spokesperson said.