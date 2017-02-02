Recommended for you

85 views
FROM STAFF AND SUBMITTED REPORTS
Last Valentine’s Day, downtown San Marcos was named one of the most romantic downtowns in America by the National Trust of Historic Preservation and Main Street America.
This year, the city’s Main Street office is celebrating through a program that allows people to mail valentines from downtown’s Kissing Alley, which extends from Hopkins Street to University Drive.
Through Feb. 14, residents and visitors can drop Valentine’s Day letters and cards, stamped and addressed to their valentine, in the mailbox in Kissing Alley at 121 E. Hopkins St. The Main Street staff will ensure that each card is stamped “Sent from Kissing Alley” and mailed to the addressee.
The program is intended to encourage residents to “visit the eclectic shops downtown, make a reservation for a Valentine’s date night at a downtown eatery, or get inspired by the arts in one of the downtown galleries,” the city said in a press release.
For information, visit the Main Street office’s website here.
So-called because of the popularity of engagement photos taken there with the Old Hays Courthouse as a backdrop, the San Marcos Planning and Zoning Commission voted Jan. 24 to formally name the passage "Kissing Alley."