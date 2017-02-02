San Marcos Mercury | Local News from San Marcos and Hays County, Texas
728x90-robotics

February 2nd, 2017
Firefighters contain grassfire near San Marcos airport

image
Email Email | Print Print --

FROM STAFF REPORTS

MAXWELL — Firefighters have contained a grass fire on the western edge of Caldwell County near the San Marcos Regional Airport.

As of 1:30 p.m. Thursday, the blaze was under control and firefighters were establishing a control line around the fire’s perimeter, Caldwell County Emergency Management Coordinator Martin Ritchey said.

Ritchey estimated the fire consumed 15 to 20 acres on William Pettus Road (CR 238) off Texas 21. The cause is under investigation, Ritchey said.

Firefighters from San Marcos, Kyle and South Hays fire departments responded to the blaze along with the Maxwell and Chisolm Trail volunteer fire departments.

Email Email | Print Print
--

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

louies-bobcat-season-2016-nov-19-vs-nmst

Not a MercuryPro client?

Get full access to the San Marcos Mercury, posthaste. Sign up here.

Weather

MERCURY MEDIA ON FACEBOOK

MERCURY MEDIA ON TWITTER

back-to-top
:)