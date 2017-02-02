Recommended for you

190 views
FROM STAFF REPORTS
MAXWELL — Firefighters have contained a grass fire on the western edge of Caldwell County near the San Marcos Regional Airport.
As of 1:30 p.m. Thursday, the blaze was under control and firefighters were establishing a control line around the fire’s perimeter, Caldwell County Emergency Management Coordinator Martin Ritchey said.
Ritchey estimated the fire consumed 15 to 20 acres on William Pettus Road (CR 238) off Texas 21. The cause is under investigation, Ritchey said.
Firefighters from San Marcos, Kyle and South Hays fire departments responded to the blaze along with the Maxwell and Chisolm Trail volunteer fire departments.Email | Print