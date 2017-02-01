Recommended for you

178 views
FROM STAFF REPORTS
NEW BRAUNFELS — A man suspected of robbing banks last month in New Braunfels and Schertz has been arrested by federal, state and local authorities.
Reness Leonce Broussard, 35, was arrested in Travis County at about 1 p.m. today by officers from the New Braunfels and Schertz police departments, the Texas Rangers and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Authorities say Broussard robbed Schertz Bank and Trust, 16852 Interstate 35 in Schertz, on Jan. 20 and First Commercial Bank, 1525 S. Seguin Avenue in New Braunfels, on Jan. 25.
Detectives used “evidence obtained during the investigation into both of those robberies … to develop a suspect, and to draft arrest warrants,” New Braunfels police spokesperson David Ferguson said.
Broussard is being held at the Travis County jail on bail totaling $400,000 for the two charges.