Recommended for you

February 1st, 2017
Suspect arrested in New Braunfels, Schertz bank robberies

FROM STAFF REPORTS

NEW BRAUNFELS — A man suspected of robbing banks last month in New Braunfels and Schertz has been arrested by federal, state and local authorities.

Reness Leonce Broussard, 35, was arrested in Travis County at about 1 p.m. today by officers from the New Braunfels and Schertz police departments, the Texas Rangers and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Authorities say Broussard robbed Schertz Bank and Trust, 16852 Interstate 35 in Schertz, on Jan. 20 and First Commercial Bank, 1525 S. Seguin Avenue in New Braunfels, on Jan. 25.

Detectives used “evidence obtained during the investigation into both of those robberies … to develop a suspect, and to draft arrest warrants,” New Braunfels police spokesperson David Ferguson said.

Broussard is being held at the Travis County jail on bail totaling $400,000 for the two charges.

