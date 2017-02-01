Recommended for you

FROM SUBMITTED REPORTS

A dog involved in an infant fatality late last month has been euthanized at the owners’ request.

The dog was euthanized Tuesday after the owners submitted surrender paperwork and a request for euthanasia to the San Marcos Police Department, a city spokesperson said today. The police department forwarded the request to the city’s animal control department, which carried out the euthanasia based on the results of its own investigation and from information gathered by police, the spokesperson said.

At about 1:30 p.m. Jan. 17, San Marcos EMS and police officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Sagewood Trail for a report of a two-month-old who was unresponsive and had suffered numerous animal bites. The child was transported to Central Texas Medical Center in San Marcos. She was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Maggie Moreno at 2:08 p.m.

The father of the child told investigators that he fell asleep when the child was napping in an infant bouncer. He awoke about 20 minutes later to find the baby unresponsive and cold to the touch with obvious injury.

Animal control was contacted, and a German shepherd was impounded from inside the home.

The police investigation is ongoing pending final results from the medical examiner, which could take eight to nine months to receive. The case will be sent to the Hays County District Attorney for review.